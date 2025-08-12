XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $83.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

