XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,168 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $98,349.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,105.52. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

