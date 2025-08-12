XTX Topco Ltd Sells 293 Shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Albany International were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 735.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 48.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. Albany International Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

