XTX Topco Ltd Sells 4,515 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $41,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,928,000 after acquiring an additional 219,942 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 322,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,301,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,427,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $171.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

