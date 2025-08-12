XTX Topco Ltd Sells 8,114 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11,723.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 171,637 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 150,702 shares in the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,425,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 799.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 609,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,367,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $140.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average is $112.40.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 13.26%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $294,049.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,382.80. The trade was a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.