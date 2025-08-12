XTX Topco Ltd Sells 9,344 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 31,724.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 299,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,810,000 after purchasing an additional 298,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,451.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 299,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 280,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125,610 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 152,729.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,700,000 after purchasing an additional 114,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $176,459.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,554.56. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.8%

IDCC opened at $266.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $277.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

