XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 883,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,828,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 759.0%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

