XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $890.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $910.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $945.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $891.37 and a 200-day moving average of $775.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.