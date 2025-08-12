XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4,503.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Transactions at Genie Energy

In other news, Director Allan Sass sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $51,742.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $685,586.80. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Price Performance

NYSE:GNE opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.19 million, a PE ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Further Reading

