Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNB. Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 47.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 82.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

