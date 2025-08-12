Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for TRV Q3 Earnings

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $23.54 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $264.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.95. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $208.63 and a 1-year high of $277.83.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. This represents a 71.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.