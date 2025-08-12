Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $23.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.7143.

ZVRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7%

ZVRA opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 226.78% and a negative return on equity of 201.05%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,032 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 649,495 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

