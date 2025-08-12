ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Critical Contrast

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of ZK International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of ZK International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and ZK International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 1.49% 2.78% 1.27% ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JFE and ZK International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $31.91 billion 0.23 $606.33 million $0.71 16.06 ZK International Group $108.20 million 0.09 -$2.78 million N/A N/A

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than ZK International Group.

Risk and Volatility

JFE has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZK International Group has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JFE beats ZK International Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment handles the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. The company also provides stainless steel band, copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. Its products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

