1,435 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.7%

OVV opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.