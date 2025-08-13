1,616 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Veracyte by 768.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 846,487 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after buying an additional 821,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1,705.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 461,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Veracyte by 3,824.9% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 260,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 253,858 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Veracyte and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Veracyte Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

