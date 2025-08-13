1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

1st Colonial Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

Institutional Trading of 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

