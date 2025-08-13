22,757 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,828,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181,823 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,426,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,587 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,615,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

