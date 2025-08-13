2,510 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 889.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 369,303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,991.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 111.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

