415 Shares in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $253.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87. The company has a market cap of $712.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

