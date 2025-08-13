4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 11.2%

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 594,375.81% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

