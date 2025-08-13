5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 10th

Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, Fortinet, QUALCOMM, Cadence Design Systems, ON Semiconductor, and Teradyne are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or deploy technology and equipment for fifth-generation wireless networks. This category includes telecommunications carriers, network infrastructure providers, semiconductor and antenna manufacturers, and device makers that stand to benefit from 5G’s faster speeds, lower latency and expanded connectivity. Investors track these stocks to capitalize on the rollout and adoption of next-generation mobile communications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.79. 31,389,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,692,797. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $72.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.60. 43,630,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,284,680. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.32. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.39. 17,001,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,551. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,026,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,742,058. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.15, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,812,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,829,576. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ON

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,940. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Further Reading