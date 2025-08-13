62,441 Shares in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.0% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 26,819 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 62,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

CIK opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 905.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

