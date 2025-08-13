6,717 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.2677 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.