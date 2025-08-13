89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 89BIO traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.69. 133,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,098,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 89BIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $115,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,191.28. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in 89BIO by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 89BIO by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 60,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in 89BIO by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 178,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,693 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 18.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

