92,356 Shares in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 92,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $3,433,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ramtin Agah acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 734,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,244. This represents a 2.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RenovoRx Trading Down 1.3%
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RenovoRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on RenovoRx from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.
About RenovoRx
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
