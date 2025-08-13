A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of A. O. Smith worth $43,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,433 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $74,180,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 627,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 444,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,587,000 after acquiring an additional 417,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4,238.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 383,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

