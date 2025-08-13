ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,774,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $753,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACI Worldwide

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.