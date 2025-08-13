Acumen Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.
Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.
