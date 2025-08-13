ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACV Auctions traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 882235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $11.50 price objective on ACV Auctions and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACV Auctions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,616.96. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $4,206,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 86.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 12.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 16.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.