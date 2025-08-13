AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) & Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Financial Analysis

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) and Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AEON Biopharma and Intellipharmaceutics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEON Biopharma N/A N/A -994.63% Intellipharmaceutics International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AEON Biopharma has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

22.8% of AEON Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of AEON Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Intellipharmaceutics International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AEON Biopharma and Intellipharmaceutics International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEON Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 0.00

AEON Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $360.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52,134.47%. Given AEON Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AEON Biopharma is more favorable than Intellipharmaceutics International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEON Biopharma and Intellipharmaceutics International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEON Biopharma N/A N/A -$36.63 million $298.12 0.00 Intellipharmaceutics International $660,000.00 0.00 -$2.89 million ($0.16) N/A

Intellipharmaceutics International has higher revenue and earnings than AEON Biopharma. Intellipharmaceutics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEON Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AEON Biopharma beats Intellipharmaceutics International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder. The company is based in Irvine, California.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression; and Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. In addition, it provides Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Further, the company is developing OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Regabatin XR, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. It has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

