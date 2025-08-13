Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.61.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 408.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 137.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

