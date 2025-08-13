Airline Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 10th

Expedia Group, Transdigm Group, RTX, American Airlines Group, and Joby Aviation are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is the air transportation of passengers and cargo. By purchasing these shares, investors gain partial ownership in carriers and exposure to factors like fuel costs, travel demand, and regulatory changes. Because they’re sensitive to economic cycles and global events, airline stocks often exhibit higher volatility than broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,907. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $213.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.65 and its 200-day moving average is $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $36.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,392.54. The stock had a trading volume of 433,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,686. Transdigm Group has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,507.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,411.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,528. RTX has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $158.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,404,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,377,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Shares of NYSE JOBY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 28,509,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,992,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOBY

Featured Stories