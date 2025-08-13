Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,191,000 after buying an additional 1,222,277 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 943,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,063,000 after buying an additional 923,064 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,306,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,507,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock worth $957,045. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

