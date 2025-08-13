Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $44.03. 12,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 11,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALFVY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Alfa Laval from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Alfa Laval had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

