Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 16,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 748,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

