Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 459,957 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $428,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.0% during the first quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $203.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.02.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,674,273. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

