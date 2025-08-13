Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALMS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Alumis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Alumis has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts forecast that Alumis will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alumis by 21.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alumis by 53.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alumis by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alumis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Alumis by 64.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

