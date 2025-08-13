AMC Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 146,801 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately68% compared to the typical volume of 87,602 call options.
AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (up previously from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.
NYSE AMC opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.49.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
