Amentum (AMTM) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Amentum to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amentum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amentum alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amentum 0.41% 10.90% 4.18% Amentum Competitors 6.95% 32.84% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amentum and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amentum $8.39 billion -$82.00 million 65.83 Amentum Competitors $8.33 billion $330.08 million 33.05

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amentum has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Amentum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

39.9% of Amentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Amentum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amentum and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amentum 1 4 4 0 2.33 Amentum Competitors 47 521 1037 23 2.64

Amentum presently has a consensus price target of $26.1111, indicating a potential upside of 1.70%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 7.09%. Given Amentum’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amentum has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Amentum competitors beat Amentum on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Amentum

(Get Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc. provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.