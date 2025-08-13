Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Amentum by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amentum by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Amentum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 65.84.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.