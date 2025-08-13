Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,937 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Amer Sports worth $31,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,302 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $66,793,000. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $41,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 14,640.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,418,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 1,408,381 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,398,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AS opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.31.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $44.30 target price on Amer Sports and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.74.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

