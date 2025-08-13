Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.3636.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $241,496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,851,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,582,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 51.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

