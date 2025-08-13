American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -184.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

