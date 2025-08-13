American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIG. William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.93.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2%

American International Group stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,890,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,540,050,000 after acquiring an additional 482,724 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 33,315.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,909,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,643,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852,949 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,536,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,969,000 after acquiring an additional 716,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,290 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

