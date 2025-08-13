American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Barrington Research Analysts

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) has been given a $36.00 target price by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APEI. Northland Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded American Public Education to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $524.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. American Public Education has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $32.24.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.88 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.44%. Equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

In related news, Director 325 Capital Llc sold 214,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $6,011,663.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,181,005 shares in the company, valued at $33,115,380.20. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 662,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,014,038. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Public Education by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 63,103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

