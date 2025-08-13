American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) & SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Head to Head Contrast

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) and SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of SoundThinking shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of American Rebel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of SoundThinking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Rebel and SoundThinking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 0 0 0.00 SoundThinking 0 0 5 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

SoundThinking has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.84%. Given SoundThinking’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than American Rebel.

American Rebel has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundThinking has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Rebel and SoundThinking”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $11.42 million 0.11 -$17.60 million N/A N/A SoundThinking $104.97 million 1.35 -$9.18 million ($0.61) -18.33

SoundThinking has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and SoundThinking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -201.90% N/A -191.37% SoundThinking -7.39% -10.77% -5.67%

Summary

SoundThinking beats American Rebel on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand. It also offers accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, mag minders, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits and rods. In addition, the company's personal security and self-defense products include concealed carry backpacks; and concealed carry jackets, vests, and coats, as well as T-shirts for men and women under the American Rebel brand. Further, it offers beer under the American Rebel Light Beer brand. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

