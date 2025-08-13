American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $142.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.4444.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,629,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,565,269,000 after acquiring an additional 380,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,662,000 after acquiring an additional 103,595 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,566,000 after acquiring an additional 878,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,479,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,282,000 after acquiring an additional 121,680 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $142.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

