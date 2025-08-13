AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 7.6%

AMN opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $679.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.10.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $658.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $549,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 321.4% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 639,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 488,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

