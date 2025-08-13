Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.9%

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,212,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 371,856 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,632,000 after acquiring an additional 130,672 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,261,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,565,000 after acquiring an additional 160,034 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 236,704 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,288 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.