Analog Devices (ADI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.820-2.020 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $232.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.08. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Analog Devices stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

